(WXYZ) — Ahead of the 2025 primary in the Detroit Mayoral Election, 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford is speaking to Fred Durhal III, one of nine people who are running to be the next mayor.

Related: See interviews with all 9 Detroit mayoral candidates here

Watch our full interview with Fred Durhal III in the video below

Full interview: 2025 Detroit Mayoral candidate Fred Durhal III speaks to 7 News Detroit

Durhal is a current Detroit city councilman and he said he knows his way around the political arena. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives.

I asked Durhal what the biggest difference Detroiters will see compared to the current mayor, Mike Duggan.

"I think the biggest change would be just a better connection with Lansing," he said.

Durhal also said he wants a comprehensive tax relief plan.

When it comes to corruption, I asked what systems he would put in place to ensure transparency.

"This past budget cycle as a member of the city council, we increased funding to the board of ethics," he said.

They also put protections in place to prevent stealing, and while the mayor does not control the school district, he said he wants better communication between the city and Detroit Public Schools Community District.

"I've said I want to create the path to at least colleges and careers and not cages and caskets," he said.

As for equity in city contracts and hiring, he told me, "I just sponsored an ordinance called the procurement ordinance that passed council unanimously." That ordinance allows smaller businesses to compete for city contracts.

"We've got a plan to cut the red tape so we can cut more red ribbons," he said.

Durhal believes that will help with job growth and so will development.

How will he take blight removal to the next level if he's elected mayor?

"We are going to implement a blight tax here in the City of Detroit," he said.

I asked him about his message to struggling parents who are fighting to keep their kids safe.

"They're not forgotten. They see the growth of the City of Detroit and they wonder, 'is this benefiting me?' I wanna let them know that I'm going to fight for them," he said.

I asked the one thing to define his legacy in the first year, if he is elected.

"If we could see our population continue to grow, I think we'll be in a pretty good spot," he said.

Finally, I asked for his last words to the voters.

"We are hoping that the voters in this election really look at the candidates and choose experience," he said. "We are here in a pivotal moment in the City of Detroit that's going to define what Detroit is going to look like in the next 20 years."

