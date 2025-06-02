Full interview: 2025 Detroit Mayoral candidate James Craig speaks to 7 News Detroit

(WXYZ) — Ahead of the 2025 primary in the Detroit Mayoral Election, 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford is speaking to James Craig, one of nine people who are running to be the next mayor.

Craig became a Detroit police officer in the 1970s, but left home for nearly 35 years before returning as Detroit police chief in 2013, retiring in 2021.

"So for people who saw you run for governor, why do you want to be the next mayor of Detroit and what qualifies you to lead the city right now?" I asked.

"I worked very closely with Mayor Duggan both as police chief and halfway through my tenure as deputy mayor. I understand how critical it is. I have the requisite experience," he told me.

I asked Craig what the biggest difference Detroiters will see compared to the current mayor, Mike Duggan.

"The mayor did a wonderful job. But one thing I've always heard and continue to hear as I'm now campaigning for mayor is that some of the neighborhoods feel left out and we have to do better," he said.

When it comes to corruption, I asked what systems he would put in place to ensure transparency.

"Your viewers will know it's a James Craig. He always spoke the truth. He was transparent," he said. "The community had lost total confidence in the police department. I held people accountable."

While the mayor does not run the Detroit Public Schools Community District, Craig said the public school system is broken.

"We have got to change the trajectory of Detroit Public Schools," he said.

Craig says education goes hand-in-hand with keeping violence down because Detroiters need to qualify for jobs. While he applauds Duggan for the city's first new plant in 30 years and requiring Stellantis to hire 3,500 Detroiters, Craig said Duggan had a challenge.

"People being able to pass an exam. If you can't pass basic academics, it's going to be a challenge," he said.

I asked him about his message to struggling parents who are fighting to keep their kids safe.

"I got you. I had you when I was your chief. I'll have you as mayor," he said.

Finally, I asked the one thing to define his legacy in the first year, if he is elected.

"I want to build on the great work that Mike Duggan did, take it to the next level, and part of that is how we deliver services equitably, not in certain neighborhoods like Palmer Woods," he said. "It's got to be equitable and that's the message I send and that's what's gonna make the difference."