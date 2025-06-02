Full interview: 2025 Detroit Mayoral candidate Joel Haashiim speaks to 7 News Detroit

(WXYZ) — Ahead of the 2025 primary in the Detroit Mayoral Election, 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford is speaking to Joel Haashiim, one of nine people who are running to be the next mayor.

Haashiim is a longtime Detroit businessman who was born in Philadelphia and raised in Detroit. He opened his first business at the age of 20, which led him into wholesaling. Now, at 71, he wants to be in charge of Michigan's largest city.

"What qualifies you to lead the city, especially right now in this critical time?" I asked.

"I have 54 years of business experience, domestic and international," he said.

He said we need to make Detroiters feel part of the resurgence of downtown.

"A lot of people say they don't even have the finances to even go downtown and pay $25, $35, $45 for parking; $200, $300, $400 for tickets," he said.

When it comes to corruption, I asked what systems he would put in place to ensure transparency.

"First and foremost, I will be transparent. First 90 days, I'm calling for a forensic audit," he said.

I also asked about gun violence in the city and what he would to to address it.

"First thing I would do is address the poverty issue. I think what we have done is allow the poverty rate to stay too high," he said.

Haashiim believes job training for youth will curb violence, and when it comes to the blight and city services, he said roads should be a priority

'We see where these roads and streets are being repaired and six months later, four months later, they're blocked off again with big potholes and need repair again. So the first thing I would do as mayor is address the streets," he said.

"Are we doing enough to educate our kids in Detroit?" I asked.

"No, we're not. They need to have an opportunity, two, three, four generations down like everyone else to have a good life," he said.

Finally, I asked the one thing to define his legacy in the first year, if he is elected.

"Uniting the people and making sure everyone who wants to sit at the table of prosperity has that opportunity," he said.