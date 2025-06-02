Full interview: 2025 Detroit Mayoral candidate Jonathan Barlow speaks to 7 News Detroit

(WXYZ) — Ahead of the 2025 primary in the Detroit Mayoral Election, 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford is speaking to Jonathan Barlow, one of nine people who are running to be the next mayor.

"I'm the one behind the scenes. I'm the product of Detroit that doesn't have to be in front of the camera, but will finish the job," Barlow said.

He said he sees himself as a businessman, following in the footsteps of his grandmother and his father in the civil rights movement of Detroit.

"What qualifies you to lead the city, especially right now in this critical moment?" I asked.

"I'm not a career politician. I'm not trying to create another pulpit. I'm definitely not attempting to be a litigator for the city. I'm simply someone who finishes the job," he said.

I asked Barlow what the biggest difference Detroiters will see compared to the current mayor, Mike Duggan.

"I'm transparent, I'm blunt, you will not get anything like me, I'm different," he said.

When it comes to corruption, I asked what systems he would put in place to ensure transparency.

"The way that technology is right now, everything can be transparent," he said.

I asked about the divide between downtown and the neighborhoods.

"The divide is our leadership," he said.

When it comes to ensuring equity for city contracts, he told me, "My 11-page plan, again, the only plan that's out there, I've not seen another one, it calls for indexing all the incentives that are given in a 10 year phase-in, period, for all the incentives that are given to big corporations."

On his strategy to end gun violence, he said, "I'm always looking at the national efforts," but added, "You really have to know the streets. You really have to know the family, you have to know the churches, who's connected to who."

How will he take blight removal to the next level if he's elected mayor?

"When a community makes a plan, they go to the land bank, the land bank says they can't get the properties and then the community is left helpless," he said. "My goal is to hold every hand of any entrepreneur or anyone in the community in order to get them to that next level."

I asked him about his message to struggling parents who are fighting to keep their kids safe.

"I rode the bus. I sit at the bus stop. I know how it feels. The difference between me and everyone else is I love you. I actually love you. I love Detroit," he said.

Finally, I asked the one thing to define his legacy in the first year, if he is elected.

"I'm talking about bringing space and advanced air mobility to the city so that we can actually compete for an Olympics. No one is talking about dreaming big," he said.