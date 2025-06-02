Full interview: 2025 Detroit Mayoral candidate Mary Sheffield speaks to 7 News Detroit

(WXYZ) — Ahead of the 2025 primary in the Detroit Mayoral Election, 7 News Detroit Anchor Carolyn Clifford is speaking to Mary Sheffield, one of nine people who are running to be the next mayor.

One of the perceived front runners in the mayoral race is Mary Sheffield, who is the youngest Detroit City Council president ever.

"I am a daughter of Detroit, born and raised here in the City of Detroit and my entire life has been dedicated to serving the city," Sheffield said.

Her mom is an educator and nurse, and she said her mom and her father's civil rights and social justice organizing, "they taught me when systems don't work for the people, you change them."

I asked Sheffield what the biggest difference Detroiters will see compared to the current mayor, Mike Duggan.

"I think the last ten years has been about how do we get basic city services up and running," she said. "I think my administration is about, how do we rebuild?"

I also asked for her mission to prevent corruption and ensure transparency.

"Everything that I believe we will do will always be transparent and accessible for Detroiters to understand how we reached those particular decisions," Sheffield said.

On education, she told me, "I will be forming this task force, this coalition to really talk about how we address literacy, school absenteeism after-school programming, tutoring for our young people."

As for unification for longtime Detroiters and newcomers, she said, "I think it's really about ensuring that everyone feels a part of it. everyone has to feel like the growth includes them that they're getting a piece of it."

I asked Sheffield about her plan to address gun violence, especially among young people, in the city.

"I have attended so many prayer vigils, rallies, funerals, seeing our young people lose their life way too soon. It is something I'm passionate about addressing. First and foremost, I feel we should have an office of gun violence prevention to address this as a public health crisis," she said.

I asked Sheffield for the one thing in her first year, if elected, that would define her legacy. She named three: raising the income, activating the commercial corridor and "significant structural property tax reform which means businesses and residents would have a reduction in taxes."

Her final message to Detroit?

"I have a track record for delivering for this city and always ensuring that the people have a voice in that process, and to have that in the mayor's office, we haven't had that in quite some time, is instrumental in the growth of Detroit," she said.