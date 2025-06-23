Which Detroit mayoral candidate most aligns with your priorities? Take this quiz and find out

This story was first published by Briana Rice of Outlier Media. WXYZ is a proud partner of Outlier.
Detroit is getting a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. Not sure who should get your vote? Take Outlier Media’s quiz to find the candidates who align with your vision for the city.
In just 21 questions, you’ll get matched to the candidates who share your views about urgent issues facing Detroit — like safety, housing, transportation and more.
There are 11 candidates in the running: nine on the Aug. 5 primary ballot, plus two certified write-ins. The two highest vote-getters will face off in the general election, Nov. 4.
Unfamiliar with the candidates? You can explore their bios, see why they took certain positions — and as a bonus, check out their favorite song with a Detroit connection.
This article first appeared on Outlier Media and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
See WXYZ interviews with all of the mayoral candidates in the videos below
Jonathan Barlow
James Craig
Fred Durhal III
Joel Haashiim
Saunteel Jenkins
Solomon Kinloch
Todd Perkins
Mary Sheffield
DaNetta Simpson