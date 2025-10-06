2025 Detroit Red Wings broadcast team includes return of Trevor Thompson

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings announced plans for the 2025-26 TV schedule, with Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond returning.

According to FanDuel Sports Network, Daniels and Redmond will be joined by rink-side reporters Danielle Bruce, Logan Reever and Trevor Thompson.

Thompson returns to the network after it was reported in May that he was out at the network.

Chris Osgood and Larry Murphy will be part of the team for Red Wings Live, and new to the broadcast team this season is Mike Kelly, the director of analytics nd insights for Sportogiq.

“As the Red Wings celebrate 100 years of Hockeytown, we're proud to deliver coverage worthy of the moment,” said Jay Rothman, FanDuel Sports Network’s Vice President of Production overseeing live NHL coverage. “With cutting-edge production and a powerhouse broadcast team— featuring the iconic duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond— this season promises to be a tribute to tradition, talent, and the enduring spirit of Hockeytown.”

