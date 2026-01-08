2026 Detroit Free Press Marathon sells out in just 6 days

(WXYZ) — After warning earlier this week that there were limited spots remaining, the 2026 Detroit Free Press Marathon has officially sold out.

Race organizers posted on social media Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. that the marathon had sold out.

They also warned on Tuesday that there were limited spots remaining for the International Half-Marathon.

Both the marathon and international half start in Detroit, run across the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor, Ontario, and then back into the city through the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

In 2024, the marathon sold out for the first time, three months before the race. Then, last year, it sold out in March.

Tens of thousands of participants take part in the races across the Oct. 16-18 weekend.

Officials did say that a waitlist is coming for international races.