21 people arrested in Macomb County human trafficking sting, sheriff's office says

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested nearly two dozen people in connection with human trafficking in metro Detroit this week.

According to the sheriff's office, the Sheriff's Enforcement Team, which includes detectives from the sheriff's office and Warren Police Department, conducted the "covert, targeted enforcement operation."

That operation resulted in the arrest of 12 people engaged in commercial sex activity and nine others associated with facilitating commercial sexual activity.

“Human trafficking is a serious and disturbing crime that exploits the most vulnerable among us,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. “These arrests send a clear message that our office will aggressively pursue those who profit from human suffering.”

According to the sheriff's office, the 12 people arrested were processed and released pending criminal charges for misdemeanor Prostitution/Accosting and Soliciting.

The other nine people remain in jail on charges of Prostitution/Transporting a Person, a 20-year felony.