MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials with Monroe County Animal Control say they took custody of 22 Chihuahuas after receiving a tip they were in a basement of a home within the city.

The Monroe County Sheriff is thanking the following rescue groups for taking the dogs in: Chihaven of Michigan, Furget us Not, Animal House pulled for Fulton County Humane Society, and Midwest Small Breed.

The Sheriff is also thanking Kim Canales, a Monroe County citizen, for networking with the animal rescue groups.