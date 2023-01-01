22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man.

Officials say the crash happened around 5:49 a.m. on Sunday on Rochester Road near Whims Lane in Oakland Township.

The victim, who has been identified as Benjamin Kable, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was hit.

Officials say the driver has been described by a witness as a female of Asian descent driving a BMW 300 series model between 2012-2019.

“A terrible crash like this is horrific enough, but to flee the scene and leave a person in the road like trash is unforgivable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “We need the public’s help finding this person.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and callers remain anonymous.

