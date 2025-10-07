23-year-old man fatally stabbed at Kroger in Southgate, police say

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southgate police say a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a Kroger on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kroger is located at 16705 Fort Street.

According to Southgate police, officers responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. and found the victim with multiple stab wounds inside the store.

Police say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody on the scene. Police say the suspect is an employee. They say he and the victim knew each other, and a verbal confrontation between the two turned physical.

“I just heard some screaming and yelling and I didn't pay much attention to it. I was kind of like what's going on?” said Devin Rocz, who was shopping at Kroger when he heard an argument.

Rocz said he walked toward the checkout and that’s when he saw and heard the end of the fight.

“Like leaking as in bleeding. He said you're leaking now and I said ‘oh, what’s going on? Did this guy seriously just get stabbed or shot?’”

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

“There was blood everywhere. The victim was sitting in a chair. He was obviously very hurt,” said Karina Nimer, who was also at Kroger.

Nimer had just walked in the store when she heard commotion and saw a man in a red vest running in her direction towards the exit.

“The guy that was running toward me was apparently the suspect and he just got pummeled by all the cops,” she said.

Rocz also saw the victim, who’s the same age as him, losing consciousness on scene.

“You could just see there was blood all over the floor. People were screaming and yelling,” Rocz said. “There was definitely a big pool of blood where it happened. I definitely saw that and everyone around me was just in shock and crying. It was just awful — really, really awful.”

A statement posted on the door at Kroger says they are currently working with law enforcement as they investigate the matter and they will remain closed until further notice.

