25K remain without power, down from 170K, Consumers Energy says

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Consumers Energy lineworkers and contractors from all over the region, including New Brunswick have been working overnight to restore power to thousands of Consumers Energy impacted by hazardous winter weather.

“Safety for our co-workers and our customers remains our top priority as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge of restoration. “Despite bitter cold and high winds, crews continue to make significant progress, and our aim is to have the majority of customers restored by this evening. We’re deeply grateful to the lineworkers and crews who are moving so quickly, and our customers for their continued patience and understanding.”

As of Sunday at 9:00 a.m., over 500 crews, including out-of-state contractors, have restored power to nearly 145,000 customers.

For outage status, Consumers customers can visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Outage alerts and restoration times can be received via phone, email or text by texting ‘REG' to 232273 or by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Consumers Energy has provided the following crucial safety tips to stay safe:

· Be alert to crews working along slick roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they can go safely past workers on roadsides.

· Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and to report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

· Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here [consumersenergy.com].

· Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

· In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.