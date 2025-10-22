25 people from 17 countries become US citizens at Oakland County airport naturalization ceremony

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dreams became reality for 25 people from 17 different countries who took the oath to become naturalized U.S. citizens during an emotional ceremony at Oakland County International Airport.

The naturalization ceremony took place in the airport's main terminal rather than a traditional courtroom setting, creating a unique and welcoming atmosphere for the new Americans.

"It's totally an honor to become a U.S. citizen," said Martha Hooks, who became a citizen.

For Eric Abenojar, the moment felt surreal after years of working toward this goal.

"I never ever thought in my wildest dreams I would be in this position to be able to pledge allegiance to the United States of America," Abenojar said.

The ceremony celebrated new beginnings and the American dream coming to fruition for people from countries including India, Peru, Egypt and the Philippines.

"It's been a great journey for me to become a U.S. citizen," said Jishn Patel, another new citizen.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter explained the decision to hold the ceremony at the airport rather than in a courtroom.

"We don't want new citizens to just show up at a court and get their certificate. We wanted to welcome them with open arms to Oakland County and the United States of America. These are folks who have worked hard to become citizens," Coulter said.

For Hooks, who immigrated from Peru, the ceremony fulfilled a lifelong aspiration.

"It's always been my dream," Hooks said.

The emotional weight of the moment exceeded her expectations.

"It was very, very emotional just to officially be part of this great nation," Hooks said.

Abenojar, who moved from the Philippines, described a five-year journey filled with interviews and paperwork to reach citizenship. Despite the challenges, he has no regrets about the process.

"It's definitely worth it. Everything, all the time I spent, all the money I spent, it's definitely worth it to become a U.S. citizen," Abenojar said.

Patel, who relocated to Detroit from India, found his path to citizenship relatively straightforward and offered encouragement to others pursuing the same goal.

"Have that faith. We will get there. I could make it. The other 24 candidates could make it. You can make it as well," Patel said. "I have been blessed."

As the newest Americans walked out with their certificates and flags in hand, they carried hope for their futures in their adopted homeland.

"This moment after five years to get citizenship, it's a beautiful day and good hope for me," said Erian Abdel Malek, another new citizen.

