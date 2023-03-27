26 Burger King locations closing in metro Detroit; here's the list

More than two dozen Burger King locations are expected to close by next month with hundreds of people losing their jobs.

EYM King of Michigan, which operates Burger King locations in the state, said last week it was closing 26 locations and laying off 424 employees in a letter to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

According to the letter, EYM King of Michigan said it was closing the locations "due to unforeseen business circumstance and not being able to reach a resolution with Burger King Corporation."

The letter said the closures started on March 17 and they expect to have all locations closed on or about Saturday, April 15.

The list of locations closing is below.

Livonia – 28203 Plymouth Rd.

Warren – 2411 E. 8 Mile Rd.

Southfield – 23660 Telegraph Rd.

Detroit – 2155 Gratiot Ave.

Detroit – 9871 Livernois

Detroit – 8201 Woodward

Ferndale – 10336 W. 8 Mile

Dearborn Heights – 20401 W. Warren

Southfield – 30711 Southfield Rd.

Livonia – 34835 Plymouth Ave.

Detroit – 18021 Kelly Rd.

Detroit – 20200 Grand River Ave.

Detroit – 13600 W. McNichols

Detroit – 15500 W. Seven Mile

Detroit – 20240 Plymouth Rd.

Detroit – 12661 Mack Ave.

Detroit – 9239 Gratiot Ave.

Royal Oak – 31456 Wooward Ave.

Detroit – 17440 E. Warren

Whitmore Lake – 9774 E. M36

Detroit – 16245 Livernois Ave.

Ecorse – 3863 W. Jefferson Ave.

Walled Lake – 1113 E. West Maple Rd.

Flint – 3625 South Dort Highway

Flint – 3801 Clio Rd.

Highland Park – 13324 Woodward Ave.

