$26K cash reward offered in Monroe title company arson case

Posted at 10:37 PM, Mar 31, 2022
(WXYZ) — A cash reward of up to $26,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for starting a fire at a title company in Monroe.

According to a press release from Crime Stoppers, a series of incidents led up to the reported arson at Hassett Title Company.

On March 14, someone discovered a bomb threat left at the business at 33 E. Front Street near Washington Street, and then on March 22, a rock was thrown through the window and the front office area was set on fire, Crime Stoppers says.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering that cash reward of up to $26,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. You can remain anonymous.

