27 'chihuahua-type' dogs recovered from Dearborn Heights home by animal control

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — 27 dogs that police described as 'chihuahua-type' were recovered from a home in Dearborn Heights while a search warrant was executed, the city's Ordinance and Animal Control Department tells us.

We're told the warrant was issued for the killing of a dog and animal cruelty, with the 20th District Court authorizing that the animals be removed from the home to be assessed by veterinary professionals.

Animal Control officers removed all 27 dogs, including a litter of four puppies with their mother, after the owner of the home surrendered them. The dogs were then transferred to the Michigan Humane shelter, where they will receive care, vaccinations, and medical attention.

After the animals were removed, the city found that the building was unfit for habitation. After the owner of the home left, it was condemned.

Due to the large number of animals, animal control departments from Redford, Garden City, and Highland Park assisted with the removal of the dogs.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of our neighboring communities’ Animal Control colleagues who stepped up to help out," said Ordinance & Animal Control Director Lee Lafeve in a statement. “We could not have done this task nearly as effectively had it not been for their help – as well as well as the assistance we received from the Dearborn Heights Police Department. Everyone’s professionalism and love of animals was clearly shown throughout this incident”.