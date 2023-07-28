27 Detroit businesses to get $1.2M in Motor City Match grants; here they are

More than two dozen Detroit businesses received a combined $1.2 million in Motor City match grants, the 23rd round of grants given out by the City of Detroit.

The grants will go to 19 new businesses across 16 different neighborhoods, and also eight existing businesses.

Of those, the City of Detroit said 83% are minority-owned businesses, 70% are women-owned businesses, and 81% are businesses owned by Detroit residents.

"When we started Motor City Match in 2015, a lot of people said we'd never find enough businesses wanting to open in Detroit to justify the program. Today, we have 150 that have opened, there are dozens more under construction and we've doubled the grants we give each quarter to meet demand,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement “I'm so proud of today's recipients for chasing their dream of opening their own business in Detroit and of the work the Motor City Match team is doing to support them."

Since 2015, Motor City Match grants have been awarded to more than 1,800 businesses, resulting in 150 new brick-and-mortar businesses throughout the city.

This year, the new businesses include a community-owned grocery operative, Detroit's only indoor playground, a general interest bookstore, multiple cafes and restaurants and more.

The businesses are:



Motor City Match Round 23 Cash awardees:



Alagi Property LLC – $50,000

Fast casual Mediterranean infusion restaurant 2801 E. McNichols Cadillac Heights, District 3

Alexander Nicole Nail Lounge – $15,000

Provides a luxurious yet affordable beauty experience 19323 Livernois Bagley, District 2

BFame Boutique – $45,000

Fashionable retail clothing store 10545 Joy Aviation Sub, District 7

Beauti Kafe – $65,000

Innovative salon that combines a classically authenticated methodology of hair management with an opportunity to cultivate a new generation of hair specialists 7446 Woodward, Suite 107 North End, District 5

Dera Lee Productions – $35,000

Award-winning event production and design agency 1312 Mt. Elliot Islandview, District 5

Detroit People's Food Coop – $100,000

African American led, community-owned grocery cooperative 8324 Woodward North End, District 5

El Tijerazo, Co.– $60,000

Full-service salon for women–including nails, makeup, and hair fixtures. 1515 Springwells Springwells, District 6

Iyemoja – $45,000

Property acquisition company offering affordable housing through refurbished homes 17602 Trinity Holcomb, District 1

Kidz Kingdom – $85,000

Child care and party center; Detroit’s only indoor playground 20035 Plymouth Franklin Park, District 7

Maniac Mechanic – $65,000

An organization dedicated to teaching inner-city youth and adults the fundamentals of construction skilled trades 13126 Harper Outer Drive-Hayes, District 4

Michigan & Trumbull Pizza – $55,000

Detroit-style pizzeria serving unique, flavor-focused, pizzas using homemade, local and seasonal ingredients 1331 Holden Elijah McCoy, District 5

Next Chapter Books – $50,000

A general-interest new and secondhand bookstore 16551 E. Warren East English Village, District 4

Vamonos! – $55,000

Healthy eatery and creative space that’s committed to making healthy food accessible, affordable and sustainable 4444 W. Vernor Hwy. Central Southwest, District 6

The Backyard Beer Garden – $65,000

All-in-one beer garden, eatery and dog park 2732 Chene McDougall-Hunt, District 5

The Kitchen by Cooking with Que II – $50,000

Healthy food haven encouraging patrons to eat to live 6329 W. 7 Mile Bagley, District 2

Thompson Management Group of Michigan – $65,000

A full-service juice bar, community hub and event center 10240 Whittier Yorkshire Woods, District 4

Vibe Spa – $65,000

One-stop shop for self-therapy and beauty skincare needs 7446 Woodward, Suite 109 North End, District 5

Wellness on the Rise – $30,000

Health and wellness spa to support mental health and medical issues 3031 W. Grand, Suite 445 New Center, District 5

Morningside Café – $50,000

Coffee and entertainment cafe 16369 E. Warren Avenue, Suite C Morningside, District 4



Motor City Match Round 23 Restore awardees:

