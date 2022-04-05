Watch
28-year-old Rochester Hills woman killed in rear-end crash along I-96 in Novi

Posted at 8:42 PM, Apr 04, 2022
(WXYZ) — A 28-year-old Rochester Hills woman was killed in a rear-end crash along I-96 in Novi on Saturday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, they were dispatched to westbound I-96 near Wixom Rd.

Police said a red Subaru was stopped in the center lane due to a lane closure for a construction zone and a red Kia was stopped behind the Subaru.

A 65-year-old man in a Ram pickup was traveling in the left lane and changed to the center lane due to the closure, but could not stop in time.

The man then rear-ended the Kia, which was forced into the Subaru.

Police say the woman in the back seat was killed in the crash, and the driver and the front-seat passenger of the Kia were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Right now, the investigation is ongoing. The highway was closed for several hours.

