3 accused in kidnapping plot to face trial

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Three more men accused in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer are about to face a jury.

Eric Molitor and brothers Michael and William Null pleaded not-guilty to charges stemming from arrests in October of 2020.

FOX 17 confirmed the upcoming court dates Friday.

Of the 14 allegedly involved in the scheme 2 have been acquitted, 4 plead guilty— some taking lesser sentences in exchange for testimony, and 5 men have been found guilty.

RELATED: Barry Croft and Adam Fox attorneys appealing verdict

Jury selection starts Monday, August 21 in Antrim County.

The trial against Molitor and the Null brothers begins August 23— on the 1-year anniversary of when Adam Fox and Barry Croft were convicted of conspiracy in a retrial following the acquittal of Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.