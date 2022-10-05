Watch Now
3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

Joseph Morrison appears before Jackson Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson for trial in a courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Jackson, Mich. Paul Bellar, Morrison and Pete Musico are accused of being involved in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. They are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act. (J. Scott Park/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP, Pool)
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been told about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme.

Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin described the Wolverine Watchmen on Wednesday as a gang and told jurors in his opening statements in Jackson County Circuit Court that its purpose "was to target law enforcement for violent action."

Rollstin also said Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were members of the group. The three are not charged with directly participating in the kidnapping scheme.

Instead, they are accused of assisting others who did.

