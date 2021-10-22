3 Ann Arbor schools go remote Friday amid teacher shortage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three schools in Ann Arbor are going remote on Friday amid staffing shortages in schools throughout the state.

Huron High School, Skyline High School and Forsythe Middle School will all move to remote learning for the day on Friday.

The district said it's "due to high levels of staff illness and absences."

Earlier this week, the Michigan Department of Education is trying to address a teacher shortage by reaching out to people who left the profession.

They are sending out letters to retired educators, pleading that they return to the classroom, if only to make a difference in a child's life.

Just a few weeks ago, Eastpointe schools administrators had to switch every student to online learning because a lot of teachers resigned without notice.

They did eventually return to in-person classes, but the district is still facing a shortage with more than 20% of teacher positions open.

