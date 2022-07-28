3 arrested in connection to stolen Ford F-150 Raptors from Dearborn lot

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they have three suspects in custody who allegedly stole Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks from a lot in Dearborn on Wednesday night.

According to MSP, they received information that multiple trucks were stolen from the lot and were heading north on M-39.

Trooper 2, the MSP chopper, headed to the area and located one of the stolen Raptors. Troopers arrived on the scene and located the truck, but the driver fled the vehicle on foot.

A second car was stopped leaving an address on Asbury Park with a man who was wearing a ski mask. It was reported that the suspects were wearing a ski mask.

At the home on Asbury Park, police found three additional vehicles that were stolen, including a Mustang GT500 that was stolen out of the Flat Rock plant earlier in the year. Police also found several sets of keys and a stolen firearm.