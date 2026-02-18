3 bodies found wrapped in towels & carpeting in basement of Detroit home, sources say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after three bodies were found inside the basement of a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell 7 News Detroit that the three bodies were found at a home on Edsel St., just off of Fort St. near Outer Dr. That's in the southern part of the city near Ecorse.

Hear the latest update from police in the video below

Detroit police commander speaks after three bodies found inside Detroit home

According to DPD Major Crimes Commander Rebecca McKay, officers were in the area talking to people about a missing person when a man ran up to them and said he had just been assaulted inside the home on Edsel.

The man also reportedly told officers there were dead people in the house.

Officers went inside the home and found blood everywhere and the bodies in the basement, wrapped in towels and carpeting, sources tell 7 News Detroit.

The investigation is continuing and WXYZ has a crew at the scene to learn more.