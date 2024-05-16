3 charged for illegal fire that started 2022 wildfire on Isle Royale

Three men, including two from metro Detroit, are facing federal charges for an illegal fire that ended up causing a wildfire on Isle Royale in Lake Superior.

According to the National Parks Service, Dylan Kenneth Wagner, 29, of Grand Rapids ; Jason Arden Allard, 28, of Macomb; and Scott Warren Allard, 30, of Clinton Township, are charged with one count of lighting, tending, or using a fire causing damage to real property and one count of violating conditions established by the superintendent at Isle Royale National Park.

Feds say that while they were on Isle Royale on Aug. 12 and 13, Wagner and the Allards were camping north of the junction of Mount Franklin and Tobin Harbor Trails.

They camped in an area illegally that was too close to the trail and had a fire that was not in a metal ring or grill provided by the park.

According to the NPS, that fire caused burning of the property and eventually turned into the Mount Franklin Fire.

The parks service said the fire was discovered when smoke was billowing over Isle Royale near the Three Mile Campground. The fire would go on to burn about six acres, close multiple trails, campgrounds and docks.

“Some of America’s most stunning places are right here in Michigan, including Isle Royale National Park,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “These alleged crimes threatened the safety of park visitors, employees, and the ecosystem that sustains a rich diversity of life. We’re committed to protecting Isle Royale National Park and Michigan’s other national treasures for all to enjoy – today and for generations to come.”

Both charges carry a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison, up to a $5,000 fine, up to 5 years probation and mandatory restitution.