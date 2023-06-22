3 charged in signature fraud scandal that barred GOP gubernatorial candidates from ballot

(WXYZ) — Three people involved in the fraudulent signature scandal that forced several Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates off the ballot last year are facing several charges.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will announce the charges at a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Shawn Wilmoth, 36, and Willie Reed, 37, are facing 27 separate charges in the case, according to 37th District Court records. Jamie Wilmoth, 36, is facing 25 charges. The charges include conducting a criminal enterprise, election forgery, false pretenses and more.

In May 2022, five Republican candidates for governor did not make the August primary ballot due to a lack of enough valid signatures. They were former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, along with Perry Johnson, Donna Brandenburg, Michael Markey and Michael Brown.

Nessel's office was investigating the case, and in June 2022, the Detroit Free Press reported police raided Shawn Wilmoth's home as part of the investigation.

Shawn Wilmoth is an independent political consultant who, according to his LinkedIn profile, has managed campaign operations on more than 100 successful petition drives across 23 states.

In 2011, he pleaded guilty plea to two counts of election fraud in Virginia. According to media reports, Shawn Wilmoth was accused of instructing employees to fraudulently sign petitions related to a ballot initiative there. He was sentenced to two concurrent five-year sentences with four years and eight months suspended on the condition of good behavior.

The report does not directly name Shawn Wilmoth, but his conviction is referenced in multiple footnotes in the report.

Shawn Wilmoth's company was hired by at least one of the Michigan gubernatorial campaigns that the Bureau of Elections said should be disqualified.

Attempts by 7 Action News to reach Shawn Wilmoth in May 2022 were not successful, but he had previously defended his record last year to a Florida TV station who raised questions about his work there.

According to WFLA-TV, Shawn Wilmoth released a statement that reads in part:

In 2011, I was convicted of 2 counts of false statements on required form. I was given 3 years’ probation for the conviction and have not been in trouble for anything since the incident. I often work with judges, lawyers, prosecutors and other members of law enforcement in my line of work. If I was doing something illegal or not by the book in some way, I wouldn’t still be in business.

I was accused of knowingly hiring individuals with felonies and directing them to circulate petitions even though they were not legally eligible to do so under Virginia law. The law that I was accused of violating has since been overturned as unconstitutional since my conviction.

The truth is, there are many people that make a once in a lifetime mistake and that shouldn’t make them a criminal for life. Due to the nature of my conviction, I have to go the extra mile in everything I do so that people don’t question my integrity. I am often accused of wrongdoing by my competitors who work in the same industry because they don’t like competition. I have a long list of happy clients and successful projects because my work speaks for itself. Anyone who has worked with me would never question the legitimacy of my work.”

