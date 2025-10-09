Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

3 hospitalized after apartment fire in Farmington

Chopper 7 shows aftermath after 3 hospitalized in Farmington Hills Apartment Fire
Chopper 7 shows aftermath after 3 hospitalized in Farmington Hills Apartment Fire
Posted

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have been hospitalized after an apartment fire in Farmington, fire officials tell us.

Chopper 7 shows aftermath after 3 hospitalized in Farmington Apartment Fire

Chopper 7 shows aftermath after 3 hospitalized in Farmington Hills Apartment Fire

The fire broke out at the Farmington Plaza Apartments, located in the 20000 block of Mooney Street.

Crews say the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Fire investigators believe that the fire started on the first floor but spread to the apartment above.

Four units were damaged, and the block of buildings is currently without gas or electricity.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit