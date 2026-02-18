3 injured after gas line explosion at business in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews are on the scene of a reported gas line explosion at a building in Ypsilanti Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ypsilanti Township Fire Chief Steve Densmore, crews were called to the EFI factory around 3 p.m. for the reported building explosion.

Officials tell us that three people were taken to the hospital, and the fire chief said their conditions are not known.

EFI is a "leading the transformation from analog to digital imaging with scalable, digital, award-winning products," according to the company's website.

The fire chief said that the explosion happened after a forklift struck a gas line, and there was a partial collapse in the back of the building. The first arriving fire crews were able to rescue the three people who were injured.

