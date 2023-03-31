3 injured in crash after cars drag racing hit car doing donuts in Pontiac

Three people were injured in a drag racing crash in Pontiac on Thursday night, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. We're told one person was gravely injured.

According to the OCSO, two cars were drag racing when they hit a third car that was doing donuts.

Deputies say a 2016 Ford Focus driven by a 19-year-old from Waterford Township and a Nissan 350Z driven by an 18-year-old from Jackson were racing on E. South Blvd. when their cars hit a Dodge Charger being driven by a 24-year-old St. Clair Shores man.

Police say the Charger was reported stolen out of Toledo and was hit by the Focus and then the Nissan at high speeds.

Video was posted to social media showing the high-speed crash.

The man in the Charger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He is in grave condition.

The man and passenger in the Nissan were hospitalized, and the driver of the Focus was treated for minor injuries.

Police are still investigating.