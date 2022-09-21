3 juveniles charged as adults in fatal stabbing in Fraser

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has charged three juveniles in connection to the September 13 stabbing incident in Fraser where a 14-year-old boy died and other juveniles were injured.

“This tragedy forever changed the lives of the families involved,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “We seek justice for the victims and ask that their privacy be respected.”

All three juveniles have been charged as adults.

Juvenile #1 faces 1 count of felony murder (a life felony), two counts of assault with intent to murder (a life felony), and one count of 1st home invasion (a 20-year felony).

Juvenile #2 faces 1 count of felony murder (a life felony), one count of 1st home invasion (a 20-year felony), and two counts of assault & battery (a 93-day misdemeanor).

Juvenile #3 faces 1 count of felony murder (a life felony), one count of 1st home invasion (a 20-year felony), and two counts of assault & battery (a 93-day misdemeanor).

All three juveniles were arraigned this morning in 39th District Court in Roseville. All three were denied bond and were remanded to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

The defendants will be back in court on September 28 at 8:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference and October 5 for a preliminary examination at 8:30 a.m.

