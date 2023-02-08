3 men charged in connection to string of car thefts across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Three people in Troy were caught on camera going from car to car at an apartment complex.

The suspects were seen going "up and down the street, checking every car," according to Troy resident Natalie Davis. She says her black jeep was locked and safe, but she posted a video of the incident on the Next Door app. She quickly realized this problem far outreached her street.

“Oh yeah, there’s been half a dozen at least. People from Troy area, Sterling heights who said [the] same thing," Davis said.

Troy Police Officer Nick Soley confirms that nine police agencies across metro Detroit came together to arrest three people connected to 25 stolen cars and hundreds of stolen items including 7 guns.

“This wasn't kids walking through a neighborhood. They knew what they were doing and it was truly a criminal enterprise," Soley said. “These are bad dudes, they don't need to be in possession of a firearm."

His message for drivers: lock your cars and bring your keys inside.