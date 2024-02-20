3 metro Detroit butcher shops make list of 'Best Butcher Shops and Meat Markets in America'

Three metro Detroit butchers made a list of the Best Butcher Shops in America from Food & Wine.

The website released its list earlier this month highlighting what they call "essential independent butcher shops" around the country.

"In choosing this list of essential butcher shops across the country, there was one very clear standard — the more sustainable, the better. These shops have served their communities well for so long, when they could be doing something, anything else. We celebrate their commitment and perseverance," Food & Wine wrote.

The first shop to make the list was Gratiot Central Meat Market in Detroit. The market along Gratiot in Eastern Market has been open for more than 10 0years and has a wide range of specialty meats and everything you may need for your cookout or dinner.

Marrow, a butcher shop in Detroit's West Village, was also on the list. The butcher shop and restaurant said "our vision is to build and support a sustainable food system in the Great Lakes region."

According to Marrow's website, their butcher shop supports Michigan's small-scale farmers, and they stock different cuts of fresh meat every day.

Ronnie Berry's Halal Meats in Dearborn is on Dix Ave. and was the third metro Detroit location on the list. They've been serving the metro Detroit region for more than 60 years and has a variety of fresh meat every day.

The final Michigan location on the list is Willi's Sausage Co. in Frankenmuth. They've been making sausage at Willi's since 1905 and at the location in Frankenmuth since 1934.