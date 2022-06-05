3 people killed in early morning shooting in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Three people were killed in an early morning shooting in Michigan, authorities said Sunday.

Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 am this morning in Saginaw, 100 miles northwest of Detroit. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds.

Two other men also were shot. They arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles and were being treated for their injuries, according to a news release from the Saginaw Police Department. A message left with detectives Sunday afternoon seeking more information wasn’t immediately returned.

The incident was one of at least three shootings with multiple deaths across the country Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

