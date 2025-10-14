3 people stabbed by family member in Canton, police say

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people were stabbed by their family member at a home in Canton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Parklawn Drive, which is near Geddes and Beck roads.

Police said the suspect is a family member of the victims and was arrested quickly.

Neighbors told 7 News Detroit that the suspect stabbed his mother, brother and sister.

The mother and sister collapsed on their driveway, while the brother was stabbed, ran down the street and collapsed, according to witnesses.

The victims were taken for medical treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

