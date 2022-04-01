3 Pontiac residents facing murder charges in death of homeless man

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men and a woman have been arraigned on murder charges related to the torture and killing of a homeless man in Pontiac.

Officials say 41-year-old Brian Catorie Bonner, 50-year-old Alice Marie Anthony and 28-year-old Romaro Lee Wilson are facing open murder charges for allegedly killing 50-year-old Tobby Robert Farrington of Pontiac on March 24.

“It is so incredibly sad to see people’s inhumanity to one another,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release. “This kind of senseless, extreme violence will not be tolerated, and I look forward to them being held accountable.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Farrington’s body was found naked and badly beaten on March 25 in the 100 block of S. Merrimac Strett near Terry Lake. Officials say he had been beaten and stabbed multiple times. They say Farrington was also strangled and a plastic bag was found over his head. According to officials, the cause of death was asphyxiation.

The sheriff’s office says the death happened at a home near Saginaw and Woodward where Farrington was reportedly staying and getting drugs in exchange for performing jobs around the house.

Officials say Anthony and Wilson lived in the home and Bonner was a frequent visitor.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 12.