3 pups from Michigan set to compete in the annual Puppy Bowl

(WXYZ) — Three dogs from Michigan will compete in the annual Puppy Bowl on Sunday! Also, for the first time ever, 15 adorable special needs pups will take the field.

This year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet will feature some updates that will make it even cuter.

For the first time ever, 15 adorable special needs pups will take the field in the annual event.

There will also be an exhibition match featuring senior dogs whoa re ready for adoption.

In all, the Puppy Bowl will highlight 15 dogs from more than 70 shelters. That includes three from Michigan.

They are: Dan from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, and Mia Muffin and Shi-Shi from Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon!

The Puppy Bowl will be simulcast across Animal Planet and more on Sunday at 2 p.m.