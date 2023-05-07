$3 refund dispute leads to triple shooting, now DPD is offering $1,000 for tips on the suspect

DETROIT — Detroit Police are offering a $1,000 reward for tips on homicide suspect who shot three people inside a Detroit gas station early Saturday.

According to police the suspect got into a dispute with the cashier over a $3 refund, the suspect then allegedly shot three innocent bystanders inside the gas station.

One of the three shot was a man in his 30's who died from the injury.

Detroit Police Chief James White described the violence as, "Tragic, ridiculous, unnecessary situation."

When events like this happen police investigate to see whether or not the business is licensed.

Upon investigation police found the the Mobil Gas Station located at 12800 W. McNichols was not licensed and have shut it down.

Malika Robinson who lives in the area learned the news when attempting to visit the gas station, she said, "Oh well thank God, why they not licensed? There’s a lot of them around here like that."

Police say the suspect fled in a white Ford expedition and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Chief White offenders of homicide for juveniles went up 130% in 2022.

It's a problem that he says has gotten "much worse."

Detroit activist with non-profit Eyes Wide Open Hope Detroit and Crime Stoppers, Ortagus Jackson El said, "It hurt my heart for our young black men to have to result to gun violence over nothing. What is going on in that man’s life?"

Jackson said, "Mental health is real, and for you to pull out a gun and shoot however many people he shot, what was that brother going through?"