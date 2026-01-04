3 shot, 2 stabbed at event hall in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — 3 people were shot, and 2 people were stabbed at an event hall in Harper Woods on Saturday night, the Harper Woods police department tells us.

We're told the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at Platinum Affairs Hall, near Kelly Road and Moross Street.

Police told us that all the victims are expected to survive from the injuries sustained in this incident. Witnesses told police that a dispute between several people preceded the shootings and stabbings.

Authorities say that they have a suspect in custody, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.