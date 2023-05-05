3 women, including 2 DPD officers, charged in fellow officer's home invasion

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers and another woman have been charged in connection to a home invasion in Roseville.

The incident happened April 11, the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

The three women — Brianna Cabano, Colleen Compton and Dayna Sears — are accused of forcing entry into a home. Cabano and Sears are officers with the Detroit Police Department.

Officials say the victim is also a Detroit Police Department officer. The women allegedly destroyed his home and stole property from the victim.

Cabano, 29, of Auburn Hills was charged with second-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion conspiracy, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 and larceny in a building. A personal bond was set at $5,000.

Sears, 21, of Southfield was charged with second-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000, larceny in a building and accessory after the fact to a felony. She received a $5,000 personal bond.

Compton, 29, of Warren was charged with second-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion conspiracy, malicious destruction of property between $1,000 and $20,000 and larceny in in a building. Compton also received a $5,000 personal bond.

"As prosecutors, it is our duty to hold all individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their profession or position of authority. The crime of home invasion is a serious offense and the fact that the defendants in this case are police officers only amplifies the severity of their actions. We will pursue justice with the utmost integrity and impartiality, ensuring that the law is upheld and justice is served for the victims of this crime,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

The three women have a preliminary exam scheduled for June 14 at 8:30 a.m.

The Detroit Police Department released the following statement: