3-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Hamtramck and dies, police say

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Hamtramck Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3:05 p.m. on Burger Street between Fleming and Mackay streets.

Police said the 3-year-old girl was with her mother when officers arrived at the scene. The child was breathing but not responsive.

Paramedics provided aid. On the way to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, the child stopped breathing and was unresponsive. Life-saving measures were performed, but the child died.

The incident remains under investigation.

