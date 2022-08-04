3-year-old girl in temporary serious condition after being shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A three-year-old girl has been shot on the west side of Detroit, police say.

According to police, the incident happened in the area of Littlefield and West Chicago early Thursday morning.

That 3-year-old girl is currently listed in temporary serious condition at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Police say the shots were fired from within the home.

Two women were at the scene Thursday morning leaving the same house the girl was shot in and said they believed the incident was a freak accident.

One woman added that she thinks the girl got a hold of the gun from within the home, started playing with it, and then it went off.

One of the women from within the home drove the three-year-old to Henry Ford Hospital following the incident.

At the time it is unclear who's gun the child was playing with.