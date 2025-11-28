3-year-old girl killed, 2-year-old boy & 2 others injured in head-on crash in Bruce Township

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said a two-car crash in Bruce Township on Thanksgiving left one child dead, another child with life-threatening injuries and two people with life-threatening injuries.

According to MSP, the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Van Dyke near 35 Mile.

Police say the driver of a 2011 Chevy Impala was going south of M-53 with his 2-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter when he crossed into the northbound lanes of the highway, hitting a 2013 Chevy Impala driven by an 18-year-old female from Davison. That 18-year-old was following her boyfriend.

The 18-year-old from Davison was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. So was the driver of the 2011 Impala.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Children's Hospital. The 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, police aren't sure why the driver crossed into the oncoming lanes, but a blood draw was taken as part of the investigation.

Police also said that neither child was properly restrained and the 2011 Chevy only had one car seat in the vehicle.