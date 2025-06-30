Family speaks after 3-year-old killed in Livonia hit-and-run, mom and sister injured

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 3-year-old boy is dead, and his mother and 3-year-old sister are in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Livonia on Sunday night.

Police say the 28-year-old woman from Detroit was walking with her 3-year-old son and daughter, who are twins, across Merriman Road at Lyndon.

Police say that's when they were hit by a car and the driver left the scene. Traffic signals were flashing red on Lyndon and yellow on Merriman, according to police.

Officials say witnesses removed the children from the road, and they were transported to the hospital. The 3-year-old boy died from his injuries, and the mother and her daughter remain in critical condition.

The children's grandparents spoke with 7 News Detroit about the crash, identifying the victims as Tia and her twins, Khalil and Khloe. Regina and Michael Robinson say they are devastated.

"I'm really, really torn apart seeing my grandson just laying on the table like that, and my daughter with tubes, and my other grandbaby with tubes down their neck, and you know all they wanted to do was go out and have fun at the carnival and the fireworks," said Regina. "I'm really messed up right now."

"Why, why did this happen to them? They was lovable kids. They did nothing wrong to anyone, and they always was playful and cheerful," Regina said.

Michael Robinson said Tia is still fighting for her life.

"Of all of it, even though all this is a great tragedy, the worst thing of all is how are we gonna tell Tia? She doesn't know," he said. "She's been in a coma since they brought her in."

On Monday, police said they had multiple witness reports on the case and were able to locate the suspect vehicle in Mount Morris. A 47-year-old woman from Mount Morris was identified as the suspected driver and taken into custody.

"Why would anyone keep going without stopping and seeing if they’re OK? If they could help them, if they could save them or anything instead of driving off," said Regina.

The Robinsons are holding out hope that Tia and Khloe recover.

"We’re just praying that ... he do what he do," said Michael.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.