30-year-old woman killed in Canton Township domestic assault, police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 30-year-old woman has died after a domestic assault in Canton Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to Pinehurt Drive near Cherryhill and Canton Center roads around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a woman was not breathing. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Additional details about the incident have not yet been released including the victim's identify as family is being notified.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

Resources for domestic violence can be found at cantonmi.gov/789 or First Step, a 24-hour hotline, at 734-722-6800.