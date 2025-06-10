About 700 gallons of cooking oil spilled after crash outside Better Made factory

DETROIT (WXYZ) — About 700 gallons of cooking oil were spilled after a crash outside of the Better Made factory on Detroit's east side on Tuesday.

Video: Chopper 7 captures footage of 700-gallon oil spill near Better Made factory

The accident, involving a work truck and a tanker truck delivering oil to the factory, happened around 8:30 a.m. near the outside of the factory on the 10000 block of Gratiot Avenue.

The Detroit Fire Department tells us that of the hundreds of gallons spilled, none of the oil ended up in the sewer.

The trucking company is handling remediation of the spill, with the Fire Marshal standing by.

The rest of the oil in the tanker will be offloaded onto another truck this afternoon.