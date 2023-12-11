300-year-old Detroit church bell rings again after two decades of silence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The more than 300-year-old Beaubien Bell at the Basilica of Sainte Anne de Detroit is ringing again after 20 years of silence due to disrepair.

Originally gifted to the church by Antoine Beaubian in 1848, the bell fell into disrepair due to the rotting of the mechanism that held them in place.

The restoration comes as Basilica of Sainte Anne de Detroit celebrates 200 years of serving Detroit's Catholic community — making it the second oldest continuously operating Catholic parish in the nation.