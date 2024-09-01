32-year-old man dies in rollover crash in Exeter Township

EXETER TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A 32-year-old man died in a rollover in Exeter Township late Saturday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on South Stony Creek Road, southeast of Sumpter Road.

Investigators say that Zachary Zalenski was driving a 2002 Ford Trailblazer northwest of South Stony Creek Road when he crossed the centerline and lost control of the vehicle. Police tell us that when he attempted to re-gain control, he overcorrected, leaving the roadway, driving into a ditch, overturning and striking a utility pole.

Zalenski, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, clarifying that careless driving is a factor in the crash