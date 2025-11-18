EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 32-year-old man is dead following a stabbing at a home in Eastpointe on Monday, police say.

32-year-old man fatally stabbed by roommate at home in Eastpointe, police say

Eastpointe police say officers were called to the 21000 block of Tuscany around 7:10 p.m. to investigate an assault. When they arrived, police say they found the victim with several stab wounds on his torso.

The attack allegedly stemmed from an argument.

“At this point we do not know why the argument occurred, it was not explained to us clearly," Eastpointe Police Detective Lieutenant Alex Holish said.

Officials say the victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Family members say the victim is 32-year-old Christopher Purdon. His sister, Brianna Prall, says Purdon had struggled with drug addiction, but was currently clean, had a case manager, and was making strides every day.

“He was going places, he was gonna do something for himself. He was going to fight the odds, he was going to win, and now he doesn’t get the opportunity cause you stole him over a stupid argument,” Prall said through tears.

Prall says she hasn’t seen her brother in months due to their strained relationship because of his past drug use. Their mother, dying of a drug overdose just last year.

However, she says they were extremely close growing up and she knew he could come out on the other side of his addiction. Those hopes, ripped away from her on Monday.

"He always had a way to make you laugh, he was just very bright and very bubbly, I just miss him so much. I wish I could’ve seen him sooner," Prall said.

Police say the suspect is a 57-year-old man and that he was taken into custody at the scene.

According to police, both the victim and suspect lived in the house where the stabbing happened.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

The suspect remains at the Macomb County Jail pending possible charges that could be announced by the prosecutor's office as soon as Wednesday.