36 years ago: Northwest Flight 255 crashes after takeoff at Detroit Metro Airport, killing 156

(WXYZ) — Wednesday marks 36 years since the deadliest plane crash in Michigan history. On Aug. 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 took off from Romulus headed for Arizona — it didn’t make it far.

Investigators blame a number of pilot errors on the crash, but the most important takeaway is the lives lost: 156 people were killed that day — all but one person on board and two people who were in vehicles near I-94 and Middlebelt Road.

The firefighters who arrived that night had no idea what would lay ahead. The initial call for a plane crash shed little light on the fact that it was a passenger plane — Lt. John Thiede of the Romulus Fire Department explained his rescue efforts to 7 Action News in 2013. He explained that he and another firefighters had heard a faint moan, or cry, and were trying to locate where it was coming from.

“I was checking three or four passengers. After about the fourth one, I saw a chair upside down,” Thiede said. “I moved the chair to the right and checked the lady underneath — there was no vital signs on her. Then I saw the arm coming out of the chair.”

That arm belonged to Cecelia Cichan — she’s since married and now goes by Cecelia Crocker.

**Correction: a previous version of this article stated an incorrect number of years since the crash. The story has been updated and we regret the error.