4.9 magnitude earthquake in Smiths Ferry shakes the Treasure Valley

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake was detected at 10:25 a.m. near Smiths Ferry, Idaho, just 47 miles outside of Eagle.

Though the earthquake was centered 5.5 miles beneath Smiths Ferry, some felt the ground tremble across the Treasure Valley with the National Weather Service even reporting minor shaking at their airport office.

At 10:46, minutes after the initial quake, a 2.7 magnitude aftershock was detected in the area.

As of 11:30 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey has received over 700 reports related to the earthquake with some reporting that the ground was trembling as far south as Mountain Home, Idaho.

The last substantial earthquake that struck the area happened back on March 31, 2020, in Stanley. That quake measured in at a magnitude of 6.5.

This is a developing situation, details will be added as they are released.